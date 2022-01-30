Michigan State football lands transfer RB Jarek Broussard from Colorado

Mel Tucker used the transfer portal again, this time to orchestrate a reunion he hopes will bolster his backfield.

Running back Jarek Broussard announced via Twitter on Sunday afternoon he will transfer to Michigan State’s football program. It brings the 2020 Pac-12 offensive player of the year back together with Tucker, his former head coach at Colorado in 2019.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound spent his first four years with the Buffaloes and would have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the NCAA’s COVID waiver year. Tucker inherited Broussard when he got to Colorado in 2019. However, the Dallas native suffered ACL injuries in both 2018 and 2019, redshirting as a true freshman and then sitting out Tucker’s only season in Boulder after Broussard’s second knee surgery.

During the 2020 season, which was shortened to six games, the former three-star recruit blossomed under Tucker’s replacement Karl Dorrell. Broussard ran for 895 yards, an average of 162.6 per game that ranked third in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and scored five touchdowns on the ground to earn first-team All-Pac-12 honors and was an honorable mention All-American. He also was named Mayo Clinic comeback player of the year.

Broussard finished with 661 rushing yards on 142 carries with two touchdowns in starting 10 of his 11 games in 2021, earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention, but he missed the season-finale against eventual league champion Utah due to a non-COVID illness.

Broussard is the second transfer running back the Spartans added for the 2022 season and the fourth the past two seasons. Jalen Berger, who left Wisconsin, enrolled at MSU earlier this month. Last season, Tucker landed eventual Doak Walker Award winner and Walter Camp national player of the year Kenneth Walker III from Wake Forest and Harold Joiner from Auburn.

With Walker leaving for the NFL draft, the Spartans still have a crowded competition to replace him. That includes Broussard, Joiner, Berger, returning second-stringer Jordon Simmons, 2019 leading rusher Elijah Collins, Donovan Eaglin and Davion Primm.

Broussard’s decision also continues a second straight busy offseason for Tucker and the Spartans in the portal as well. Transfers who already have enrolled at MSU include Berger; cornerback Ameer Speed (Georgia); linebackers Aaron Brule (Mississippi State) and Jacoby Windmon (UNLV); and defensive end Khris Bogle (Florida).

