Michigan State football lands transfer QB Tommy Schuster from North Dakota

Michigan State football already knows who their starter is going to be next year in elite transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles, who followed Jonathan Smith to East Lansing. Now, we also know who will be the backup for the Spartans, and it’s an elite option for that role.

On Sunday, North Dakota grad transfer quarterback Tommy Schuster committed to the Spartans.

Schuster, who is from Clinton Township in Michigan, threw for 2,238 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing for just five interceptions last year. He put up even more impressive stats in 2022, when he threw for 2,728 yards and 20 touchdowns with the same amount of interceptions.

