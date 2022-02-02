Michigan State football lands top-150 ranked 4-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe

Another commitment has sprung from the big recruiting weekend known as ‘The Spartan Odyssey’ that brought double-digit four-stars and a couple of key transfer targets to campus. As a result, MSU has landed commitments from top transfers Jarek Broussard and Daniel Barker, as well as offensive lineman Johnathan Slack, and now top-150 four-star DL Andrew Depaepe has added his name to the commitments list.

Excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way! I am thankful for my trainers @TheStrengthU @pvstrength and all the other coaches who gave me an opportunity to play at their programs! It’s time to chop🪓🪓🪓 pic.twitter.com/tXjoN95CtG — Andrew Depaepe 4⭐️DE (@AndrewDepaepe2) February 2, 2022

Depaepe was identified as a “must-have” prospect by new Pass Rush Specialist coach Brandon Jordan, and in one weekend of visiting, Jordan made it happen.

Depaepe is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive lineman from Bettendorf, Iowa. He currently ranks as a 4-star prospect that is the No. 131 overall player in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Depaepe joins 4-star TE Brennan Parachek, 4-star RB Kedrick Reescano and 4-star OL Johnathan Slack as members of Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class.

More!