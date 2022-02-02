Michigan State football lands top-150 ranked 4-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Another commitment has sprung from the big recruiting weekend known as ‘The Spartan Odyssey’ that brought double-digit four-stars and a couple of key transfer targets to campus. As a result, MSU has landed commitments from top transfers Jarek Broussard and Daniel Barker, as well as offensive lineman Johnathan Slack, and now top-150 four-star DL Andrew Depaepe has added his name to the commitments list.

Depaepe was identified as a “must-have” prospect by new Pass Rush Specialist coach Brandon Jordan, and in one weekend of visiting, Jordan made it happen.

Depaepe is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive lineman from Bettendorf, Iowa. He currently ranks as a 4-star prospect that is the No. 131 overall player in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Depaepe joins 4-star TE Brennan Parachek, 4-star RB Kedrick Reescano and 4-star OL Johnathan Slack as members of Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class.

