Michigan State football lands in top-20 in latest AP Poll

Michigan State football was ranked No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. They came in even higher in the AP Poll. The AP Poll put MSU at No. 20, one spot behind Michigan and two spots behind Wisconsin, following the team’s upset win against No. 24 Miami.

In terms of Big Ten schools, Ohio State is still hanging near the top at No. 10, Penn State is No. 6 after beating Auburn last night, and Iowa is No. 5. Maryland received 29 votes.

