Michigan State football lands three-star California OL Drew Nichols

First-year Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith went back out West to pick up the Spartans' second commitment so far this summer.

Three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols of Murrieta Valley in southern California announced his commitment to the Spartans on social media Monday. He committed after taking an official visit to East Lansing this past weekend, according to 247Sports, and chose MSU other schools like Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and Boise State.

Nichols, listed at 6 feet 5 and 270 pounds, is the No. 1,220 ranked recruit on the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2025 recruiting class. He is the No. 96th interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 97th recruit in his class from California. Nichols is MSU's seventh 2025 commitment and the second from the Golden State, joining three-star quarterback Leo Hannan from Anaheim.

The Spartans bookended the weekend with a pair of commitments. Three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier committed to MSU on Friday, followed by Nichols. According to 247, Nichols was primarily recruited by new MSU offensive line coach Jim Michalczik.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football gets commitment from 3-star OL Drew Nichols