Michigan State football lands three-star running back Brandon Tullis

Michigan State football first-year coach Jonathan Smith has secured another prospect, with Texas native Brandon Tullis announcing his commitment to the Spartans via social media Thursday.

Tullis originally committed to Oregon State on July 8, but an offer from Michigan State on Dec. 3 led to a change of heart for the three-star recruit. Smith was the head coach at Oregon State from 2018 until the end of the 2023 season, when he was hired as Michigan State's coach.

Tullis is the second player to switch and follow Smith on Thursday. Aidan Chiles, the top quarterback in the transfer portal according to 247Composite, committed to Michigan State after a season with Oregon State.

Tullis joins another Texas native, Makhi Frazier, as running backs to commit to the Spartans in the past week. Michigan State's recruiting class now has 10 commits heading into the 2024 season.

Tullis and Frazier will contribute running back support to a Michigan State team that ranked at the bottom of the Big Ten in the 2023 season, with 1,074 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Brandon Tullis' 247Sports Composite ranking

As a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024, Tullis ranked as the No. 110 running back and 215th best player in Texas. He is listed as the No. 1,486 overall player in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Tullis put up the best numbers of his career in 2022, according to his 247Sports profile. As a junior, he ran for 680 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught 21 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns, showing his ability to affect the game as a receiver as well.

Michigan State recruiting ranking

Michigan State football has the 74th-ranked recruiting class in the country, with Tullis being the 10th commit. He is also the second running back to commit to Smith, as running back Makhi Frazier announced his decision to join Michigan State on Dec. 12.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan State football lands three-star running back Brandon Tullis