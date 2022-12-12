Michigan State football lands TE transfer Ademola Faleye

Michigan State has landed their first transfer commitment of the 2022-23 offseason. Norfolk State tight end transfer Ademola Faleye has made the decision to commit to Michigan State.

Faleye is a 6-foot-7, 250 pound tight end that has spent the past two seasons playing for Norfolk State, an FCS school, where he caught 9 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Faleye is the cousin of Samson Okunkola, a 5-star offensive lineman that will be making his collegiate decision later this week.

