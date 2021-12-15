Michigan State football lands and signs Georgia CB Caleb Coley

Michigan State has started the Early National Signing Day with a bang, earning the commitment and NLI signature from Georgia cornerback Caleb Coley.

Coley was a one-time Vanderbilt commit that the Michigan State coaching staff has relentlessly recruited throughout the whole cycle, eventually getting their guy.

Player Profile

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6’0″/165 pounds

Hometown: Warner Robins, Georgia

High School: Houston County High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 412 nationally

Analysis: Coley reminds me of Chuck Brantley a year ago. A little physically undersized, but has all the skills at the cornerback position to make an impact as a freshman. This is a really good get for the Spartans coaching staff, especially because of the weakness the corner spot was this past season. Don’t be surprised if you see Coley opposite of Brantley sometime next season.

