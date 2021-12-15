Michigan State football lands and signs Georgia CB Caleb Coley
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan State has started the Early National Signing Day with a bang, earning the commitment and NLI signature from Georgia cornerback Caleb Coley.
Coley was a one-time Vanderbilt commit that the Michigan State coaching staff has relentlessly recruited throughout the whole cycle, eventually getting their guy.
Feelin’ Peachy because @CalebColey8 is officially a Spartan 🍑 #Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/MnUtIF1EvG
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
Player Profile
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6’0″/165 pounds
Hometown: Warner Robins, Georgia
High School: Houston County High School
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 412 nationally
Analysis: Coley reminds me of Chuck Brantley a year ago. A little physically undersized, but has all the skills at the cornerback position to make an impact as a freshman. This is a really good get for the Spartans coaching staff, especially because of the weakness the corner spot was this past season. Don’t be surprised if you see Coley opposite of Brantley sometime next season.
Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your signing day coverage!