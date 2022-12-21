Michigan State football lands RB transfer Jaren Mangham

Another move has been made by Michigan State in the transfer portal, adding running back transfer Jaren Mangham, the brother of MSU safety Jaden Mangham. Mangham will be joining Michigan State after spending the first four years of his career at Colorado and USF. Mel Tucker coached Mangham during his lone season at Colorado.

In two years at Colorado, Mangham played in 15 games racking up 130 carries for 476 yards and 5 touchdowns. In his two seasons at USF, he had 184 attempts for 775 yards and 18 touchdowns in 16 games. His 2022 season at USF was cut short after four games due to injury.

Mangham is a Detroit native, playing his high school football at Cass Tech.

