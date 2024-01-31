Michigan State football lands PWO commitment from in state RB

Michigan State has landed another member to their 2024 recruiting class, this time in the form of a preferred walk-on.

Jaxon McCaig, a Canton (MI) native attending Plymouth High School, has made the decision to commit to Michigan State. He is a 6-foot-2, 225 pound running back.

Locked in with Michigan State University! 🔒Thank you @KbTheStable for making my dreams come true pic.twitter.com/XGraPyynZ9 — Jaxon McCaig (@JaxonMcCaig) January 31, 2024

McCaig held offers from Butler, Valparaiso and an FBS offer from Marshall, as well as PWO opportunities from Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Michigan.

