Michigan State football lands PWO commitment from 2024 3-star IOL Kyler Brunan

It has been a busy few weeks for Michigan State football on the preferred walk-on front, as the Spartans look to expand their 2024 recruiting class with some players who will have an opportunity to earn a scholarship down the road.

The latest was Kyler Brunan, a 3-star interior offensive lineman out of Traverse City West High School.

Brunan was previously committed to Army, but de-committed on Dec. 19, opening the way for him to join the Spartans.

All glory to God, after a long time of talking with family and prayer I’m blessed to say that I am committed to Michigan State Football! @Coach_Smith @CoachLail @MSU_Football @FBCoachM pic.twitter.com/qBpAXLAYF0 — Kyler Brunan (@BrunanKyler) February 6, 2024

