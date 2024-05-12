Michigan State football lands Old Dominion DT Jalen Satchell from transfer portal

Ask many football coaches, and they'll tell you defensive success starts with the big fellas on the defensive line, and after losing two of their most experienced players from the group, Michigan State football's Jonathan Smith has added some reinforcement.

On Sunday, the Spartans landed a commitment from Old Dominion defensive tackle Jalen Satchell, according to On3's Kenny Jordan.

Satchell had previously been committed to Houston and played just one season at Old Dominion after starting his college career at Temple and playing two seasons there. He didn't see much playing time as a freshman, appearing in just four games, but played in 23 games over the last two years between Temple and Old Dominion.

Sep 16, 2023; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs defensive tackle Jalen Satchell (10) causing a Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) to fumble during the first quarter at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive lineman made 16 tackles, including one sack, for an Old Dominion team that finished 6-7 last year. He'll join a Spartans squad that has seen about as much turnover as any team in the country after the midseason departure of head coach Mel Tucker last year and the arrival of Smith.

The defensive tackle position will look especially different next year after veteran Derrick Harmon announced he was transferring to Oregon and fellow defensive tackle Simeon Barrow declared he was heading to Miami (Florida).

Meanwhile, Smith and his staff have now brought in four defensive tackles after the commitment of Satchell. D’Quan Douse (Georgia Tech) and Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State) committed to Smith in the winter shortly after he was hired, while defensive tackle Ru'Quan Buckley, who is from Wyoming, Michigan, announced he will transfer from Nebraska to Michigan State earlier this month.

Satchell is also not the first player from Old Dominion to transfer to MSU this offseason. Linebacker Wayne Matthews III, who played for one season with Satchell, committed to the Spartans in January. Both former Old Dominion players will have two years of eligibility left.

