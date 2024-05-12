Michigan State football lands Old Dominion transfer DL Jalen Satchell

With the recent departure of Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow, Michigan State football needed some help on the defensive line. They got it on Sunday, when Old Dominion transfer Jalen Satchell committed to the Spartans.

Satchell is a 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive tackle who has 36 career tackles, with 2.5 coming for a loss. He also had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a career split between Temple and Old Dominion.

Satchell will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire