Michigan State football lands Ohio State transfer Mason Arnold

Michigan State has added another transfer to their roster, picking up a commitment from Mason Arnold, who has spent the last two seasons at Ohio State as a long snapper.

MSU had problems at the long snapper position in 2022, and the staff feels that bringing in Arnold can stabilize the position.

Arnold is a native of Tampa, Florida, playing high school football at Carrollwood Day.

