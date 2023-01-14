Michigan State football lands Ohio State transfer Mason Arnold
Michigan State has added another transfer to their roster, picking up a commitment from Mason Arnold, who has spent the last two seasons at Ohio State as a long snapper.
MSU had problems at the long snapper position in 2022, and the staff feels that bringing in Arnold can stabilize the position.
Arnold is a native of Tampa, Florida, playing high school football at Carrollwood Day.
COMMITTED!! Blessed to be a Spartan DAWG!! #GoGreen @CoachEls_MSU @coachTwells @LetitRide19 pic.twitter.com/HLT9VR9ncX
— Mason Arnold (@TheMasonArnold) January 14, 2023
Stay up to date with all of MSU’s transfer news with Spartans Wire’s transfer tracker.