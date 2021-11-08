Michigan State football lands at No. 8 in latest AP Poll
Michigan State football fans were rightfully disgruntled when this week’s AFCA Coaches Poll put the Spartans behind rival Michigan despite the two teams playing (with MSU victorious) just a week prior. Well, Sparty fans should be much happier with the AP Poll.
While the Spartans of course slid a little to No. 8, they are still ahead of Michigan, and rightfully so.
There are a handful of 1-loss teams in front of MSU, with Notre Dame at No. 7, Ohio State at No. 6, Oregon at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 3.
