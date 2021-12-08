Michigan State football lands All-MWC linebacker through transfer portal

In this article:

An all-conference linebacker is headed to Michigan State football via the transfer portal.

Jacoby Windmon, who had 169 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks the past two seasons for UNLV, announced via Twitter that he was heading to the Spartans. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Lousiana native was named last month to the All-Mountain West Conference second team after racking up 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this season.

MORE SPARTY: What Michigan State faces in Peach Bowl vs. dynamic Pitt Panthers

UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) celebrates with UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Jalen Dixon (50) after getting a sack Nov. 19, 2021 against the San Diego State Aztecs at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Michigan State plays Pitt in the Peach Bowl at 7 p.m. Dec. 30.

This story will be updated.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State lands Jacoby Windmon out of transfer portal