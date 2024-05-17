Michigan State football lands Michigan transfer LB Semaj Bridgeman

In a wild day where Michigan State football fans were in uproar as they watched former starting safety Jaden Mangham transfer to Michigan, the Spartans got a player back from their rival, with linebacker Semaj Bridgeman committing to transfer to MSU from Michigan.

Bridgeman was a former 4-star recruit out of Philadelphia who will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire