Michigan State football lands Keshawn Williams, a Riverdale cornerback

While Michigan State was heavily recruiting Riverdale's Jaylen Thompson, the Spartans found a hidden gem in the same defensive backfield.

Riverdale senior defensive back Keshawn Williams, who is playing virtually his first year of high school football, committed to Michigan State on Wednesday.

"Just the communication me and Coach (Harlon Barnett) have been having," said Williams, on his decision. Barnett was the secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator who recruited both Thompson and Williams and has since been elevated to interim head coach after the recent firing of Mel Tucker.

"I definitely can't wait to get up there. I feel like Michigan State is a great place all around."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Williams has no 247Sports ranking. his offers were from Georgia Southern, Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay.

One of the reasons for being under the radar is it's his first impactful season of varsity football, having moved to Murfreesboro from West Tennessee just before his sophomore year and not deciding to play football until after he had arrived at the school. After learning and playing sparingly as a sophomore, he missed his entire junior season with a knee injury.

Thompson, who committed to Michigan State last December, had a lot to do with Williams getting noticed by the Spartans and also for his decision to join his teammate in East Lansing.

"Last spring they stopped by (to see Thompson), they brought me down and introduced me," said Williams, on connecting with Barnett. "I didn't have any film at the time because I was injured. They stopped back (recently) and we talked and walked around the (Riverdale) facility. They wanted to see film on me.

"They watched my film and evaluated me. Jaylen called me (Oct. 6). (Barnett) was right there on Jaylen's phone. The offer came then. Jaylen had a huge impact (in the decision). He was showing me pictures, the new locker room and the facilities."

Williams has yet to take a visit to Michigan State, but is planning one for early December.

He also said he wasn't affected by the program's current coaching flux.

MORE: Unpacking the 2023 TSSAA football playoffs, including brackets and tiebreaker scenarios

"Barnett is my guy...I'm real comfortable with my decision," Williams said.

Williams has 31 tackles (six for loss), a sack, four pass break-ups and an interception this season. He's also been a huge weapon offensively, hauling in 37 receptions for 557 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He came to Riverdale intending only to play basketball. Now he's focused solely on football, while likely to also run track in the spring.

"I never saw myself playing big-time football (three years ago)," Williams said. "I was just kind of basketball. This is a dream come true, after everything I've been through with my knee and everything. I worked my tail off every day."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Keshawn Williams commits to Michigan State football