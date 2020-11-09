Michigan State football lands junior-college OT Brandon Baldwin from Detroit

Michigan State football landed a second recruit Monday.

Offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin announced via Twitter that he will join Mel Tucker's 2021 class. The Spartans received a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny of Oak Park about an hour earlier Monday.

Michigan State Spartans helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. More

Baldwin went from Southfield A&T to Independence Community College in Kansas. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Baldwin is rated a three-star prospect and is listed as the nation's No. 4 juniorcollege offensive tackle, according to 247Sports.com's juco rankings.

That brings MSU's 2021 class to 18 players, including four offensive linemen.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football lands top JUCO lineman from Detroit