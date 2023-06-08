Michigan State football lands Iowa transfer CB Terry Roberts

Michigan State football has added some more depth to their defensive backfield by way of the NCAA transfer portal. On Thursday, it was confirmed that the Spartans have landed former Iowa cornerback Terry Roberts via the portal.

Roberts, a grad transfer, was formerly committed to Miami but re-entered the portal last week.

In his time at Iowa, Roberts played in 33 career games and made four starts, tallying 47 tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions for the Hawkeyes.

