Michigan State football lands highly coveted Rhode Island defensive back

Michigan State has added a huge addition to their 2024 recruiting class, earning the commitment of defensive back Justin Denson. Denson is rated as a very high 3-star by both On3 and 247Sports. The Spartans earned the commitment over a top 5 of Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Another accolade Denson earned right before his commitment to MSU is being invited to this year’s All-American Bowl, showcasing the best talent heading into college.

Denson joins Jaylen Thompson, AJ Dennis, Logan Bennett, Reggie Powers, Camren Campbell, Anthony Carrie, Syair Torrence, Mercer Luniewski, Charlton Luniewski and Henry Hasselbeck in Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class.

