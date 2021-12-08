Michigan State football lands highly coveted UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon
Michigan State football has landed another monster via the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, the Spartans received a commitment from UNLV transfer linebacker Jacoby Windmon.
Windmon is a top-15 ranked transfer who had an insane 118 total tackles and 6.5 sacks this past year for UNLV.
This was a massive win for the Spartans, who had some inconsistent linebacker play from another transfer this year in Quavaris Crouch. Windmon should come in expected to be the starter next year at one of the linebacker spots.
