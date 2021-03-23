Michigan State football lands former 4-star LB Itayvion 'Tank' Brown from transfer portal

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Mel Tucker continues to mine the NCAA transfer portal for talent from within the Big Ten.

Michigan State football landed a transfer commitment from former Minnesota linebacker Itayvion "Tank" Brown on Tuesday morning, a position of need with offseason attrition.

Brown was a four-star prospect in P.J. Fleck's 2020 recruiting class who did not play last fall and will have four years' of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound St. Louis native is the second linebacker from within the Big Ten to join the Spartans through the portal, along with former Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

[ Projecting Michigan State football's depth chart before spring practice ]

Linebacker became the most depleted position on MSU's roster when it lost starter Antjuan Simmons to the NFL draft and watched Jeslord Boateng, Luke Fulton, Marcel Lewis and Charles Willekes all enter the transfer portal during the winter.

Tucker, who continues to bring in an influx of transfers, opens his first spring practice with the Spartans on Tuesday.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football adds Itayvion 'Tank' Brown via trnasfer portal

