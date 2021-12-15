Michigan State football lands Florida DE transfer Khris Bogle
A signing day surprise for Michigan State fans, Khris Bogle has made the decision to transfer from Florida to Michigan State.
Bogle was an outside linebacker at Florida in their 3-4 scheme but will transition to the defensive end/edge spot in Michigan State’s 4-2-5.
Laudy to Lansing 🌴 @khris_a1 is coming home.#Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/dtc0B0HgJQ
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
In his Florida career, Bogle appeared in 30 games racking up 67 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. A very nice pass rusher, Bogle will be given many more opportunities to get after the quarterback in the Michigan State defensive scheme versus what he was playing in at Florida.