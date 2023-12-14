Michigan State football lands elite QB transfer Aidan Chiles

Michigan State has their quarterback of the future. The Spartans have gotten the official word that elite transfer QB Aidan Chiles has committed to the program.

Chiles is a former high profile recruit that spent one season at Oregon State, prior to entering the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Former Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles has Committed to Michigan State, he tells @on3sports “I trust in the things being built at Michigan State & I know that big things can happen fast there.” One of the Top Overall players in the Portal 👀https://t.co/5RvTkNzVSf pic.twitter.com/HoaSaH8aQ1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 14, 2023

According to 247Sports, Chiles is the best quarterback in the transfer portal and the No. 2 overall player in the portal. As a recruit in the 2023 class, Chiles ranked as a high 4-star at No. 58 in the nation and the No. 7 QB.

In his one season at Oregon State, Chiles went 24-for-35 passing with 309 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

A huge win for Jonathan Smith early in his MSU tenure.

