Breaking News:

Saints promoting DC Dennis Allen to head coach, replacing Sean Payton

Michigan State football lands commitment from 2023 QB Bo Edmundson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan State football’s coaching staff is continuing its momentum with the 2023 recruiting class, this time landing its quarterback for the class. Bo Edmundson has made it official and will be a member and the quarterback of the Spartans 2023 recruiting class.

Edmundson, a native of Austin, Texas, attends and plays for Lake Travis High School. He is currently ranked as a 3-star recruit, the No. 433 overall player and No. 22 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Michigan State beat out the likes of Colorado, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Utah and West Virginia for the QB’s commitment.

The Spartans are still expected to continue their hot-pursuit of 5-star Detroit QB Dante Moore, to put alongside Edmundson in this class.

Edmundson joins 4-star tight end Brennan Parachek, 4-star Kedrick Reescano, 3-star Johnathan Slack and 4-star Andrew Depaepe in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class.

More!

Who won the Big Ten Football 2022 recruiting battle?

Recommended Stories