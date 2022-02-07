Michigan State football lands commitment from 2023 QB Bo Edmundson

Michigan State football’s coaching staff is continuing its momentum with the 2023 recruiting class, this time landing its quarterback for the class. Bo Edmundson has made it official and will be a member and the quarterback of the Spartans 2023 recruiting class.

Excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University!! #SD4L 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/nC4VVWZwrB — Bo Edmundson (@BoEdmundson) February 7, 2022

Edmundson, a native of Austin, Texas, attends and plays for Lake Travis High School. He is currently ranked as a 3-star recruit, the No. 433 overall player and No. 22 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Michigan State beat out the likes of Colorado, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Utah and West Virginia for the QB’s commitment.

The Spartans are still expected to continue their hot-pursuit of 5-star Detroit QB Dante Moore, to put alongside Edmundson in this class.

Edmundson joins 4-star tight end Brennan Parachek, 4-star Kedrick Reescano, 3-star Johnathan Slack and 4-star Andrew Depaepe in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class.

