Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis

Since Mel Tucker took over at Michigan State football, the Spartans have started taking some big home run swings in recruiting. However, your recruiting class still needs to be rounded out with gritty, high quality, in-state talent like Andrew Dennis of Mount Pleasant, who committed to the Spartans on Saturday.

Dennis is the No. 717 ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class by the 247Sports composite rankings and their No. 13 ranked player in the state of Michigan.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire