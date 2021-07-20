Michigan State football lands commitment from 2022 3-star DL Chase ‘Simba’ Carter
Michigan State football has officially won a key recruiting battle over a Big Ten rival for a Top-1000 recruit in the 2022 class. On Tuesday, 2022 3-star defensive lineman Chase ‘Simba’ Carter announced that he is committing to the Spartans after being heavily pursued by both MSU and Iowa.
Carter, who plays for Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, is the No. 6 ranked player in Minnesota by the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 943 ranked player overall in his class. Carter fits the typical Mel Tucker lineman mold, standing at 6’6″, 215-pounds.
1000% Locked In💚⚔️ pic.twitter.com/dfGhKNdMQC
— Chase “Simba” Carter (@JiggyCdot) July 20, 2021
Carter also has Division I basketball offers so we might also see him suiting up for Tom Izzo.