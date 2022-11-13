Michigan State football lands commitment from 4-star linebacker Jayvant Brown

Cory Linsner
Michigan State’s coaching staff has jump started their recruiting momentum once again, as signing day looms closer. The Spartans have landed the commitment of Jayvant Brown, a linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class. Brown was on campus for Michigan State’s win over Rutgers on Saturday.

Brown is a 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and attends the national high school football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Brown is a 4-star prospect that is the No. 367 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class.

Brown is the twelth member of Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class.

