Michigan State football lands commitment from 4-star Texas running back

Michigan State has added to its 2023 recruiting class, landing a commitment from 4-star Texas running back Kedrick Reescano. Reescano and Michigan State have been trending upwards for some time now, but after visiting this past weekend on MSU’s ‘Dawg Day’ event, it was enough for Reescano to make a commitment to Michigan State.

EAST LANSING HERE I COME💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/On5PnBpTzI — Kedrick Reescano (@KedrickReescano) January 17, 2022

Reescano is a native of New Caney, Texas, just outside of Houston. He is currently ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 219 overall recruit, as well as the No. 13 running back recruit in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Reescano stands at 6-foot tall and weighing 195 pounds. In his sophomore and junior seasons at New Caney High School, Reescano ran for a combined 2,700 yards on 369 attempts while catching 24 passes for 357 and a combined 40 touchdowns.

Former MSU RB coach William Peagler started the pursuit for the Spartans, building a strong relationship with the Texas running back, and after Peagler’s departure, new RB coach Effrem Reed continued the strong pursuit, closing the deal.

The Spartans beat out the hometown Houston Cougars and Oklahoma State Cowboys for the running back’s commitment.

Reescano joins 4-star TE Brennan Parachek in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class.

More!