Michigan State football lands commitment from elite TE transfer Jack Velling

Michigan State has won a huge transfer battle, going head to head with Washington for elite Oregon State tight end transfer Jake Velling. Velling has made his decision and he is going green, choosing the Spartans over the Huskies.

Velling will come to East Lansing with two years of eligibility. In his two seasons with Oregon State, Velling caught 45 passes for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Velling joins his QB, Aidan Chiles, in Michigan State’s transfer portal class in 2024.

