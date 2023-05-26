Michigan State football lands commitment from Nebraska WR transfer

Alante ‘Cadillac’ Brown has made it official, and has committed to play football at Michigan State. Brown has spent the previous three seasons at Nebraska.

The move makes Brown’s career path come full circle, as Brown was once committed to play for Michigan State under Mark Dantonio.

In his Nebraska career, Brown recorded 22 catches for 262 yards. He will compete to be the starting slot wide receiver for the Spartans in 2023.

