Michigan State football lands commitment from Oregon transfer DT Ben ‘Big Worm’ Roberts

Michigan State football successfully finished complete a trade with Oregon on Wednesday. Just kidding, kind of.

Two weeks ago, Oregon landed the commitment of Michigan State transfer defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. Today, the Spartans got a defensive tackle back from Oregon by way of the transfer portal, when Ben ‘Big Worm’ Roberts committed to MSU.

Roberts was a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

https://twitter.com/RobertsBen8/status/1790861554646167790

