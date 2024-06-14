Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star Texas WR

Michigan State has added to its 2025 recruiting class, making another splash. The Spartans have picked up the commitment of Charles Taplin, a 3-star wide receiver from Red Oak, Texas.

A 6-foot-1, 160 pound wide receiver, Taplin brings an element of speed to the wide receiver room that the Spartans are trying to add.

https://x.com/Tapgoind1/status/1801729066116202978

Michigan State beat out the likes of Arizona, San Diego State and Washington State for the wide receiver’s talents.

