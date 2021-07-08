Michigan State football lands commitment from 2022 3-star TE Jack Nickel

Michigan State football has found a new tight end of the future. On Thursday, 2022 3-star tight end Jack Nickel announced his commitment to the Spartans.

Nickel will join Michael Masunas as the the second tight end in the 2022 class. 247Sports has Nickel, who is 6’4″, 230-pounds, ranked as the No. 23 tight end by their composite rankings and the No. 509 ranked player overall.

He currently plays for Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia where he is the No. 48 ranked player in the state.

List

Tracking every committed player in the Michigan State Football 2022 recruiting class View 13 items