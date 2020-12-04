Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star linebacker Carson Casteel

A three-star senior linebacker has committed to Michigan State football.

Carson Casteel (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) announced Friday that he's chosen the Spartans. The Florence High School (Alabama) star held offers from a slew of Group of Five schools as well as MSU and Kansas. Navy and Army were interested as well.

He's ranked the 78th-best linebacker in his class and ranked the 69th-best prospect in 2021 Alabama, according to 247 Sports.

Casteel is the 19th prospect to join MSU's 2021 class and one of the first linebackers. His commitment comes just days after the Spartans lost two linebackers to transfers.

Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football recruiting: Linebacker Carson Casteel commits