Michigan State football lands commitment from 2022 3-star OT Braden Miller
In his 2021 recruiting class, Mel Tucker showed us that he will be prioritizing size in the trenches. That looks like a trend that will be continuing into the future, as the Spartans landed the commitment of a huge offensive tackle on Wednesday. 2022 3-star lineman Braden Miller, who is 6’7″, 290-pounds, announced his commitment to Michigan State football on Wednesday afternoon.
Miller is the No. 79 ranked tackle in the 2022 class and the No. 857 ranked player nationally by 247Sports. He is the No. 4 ranked recruit in Mel Tucker’s old stomping ground of Colorado. Miller currently plays for Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, Colorado.
Committed!! 💚💚 @Coach_mtucker @CoachCKap @Coach_Harris75 @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/dRZQWvIoJ3
— Braden Miller (@b_miller_34) June 16, 2021
More!
