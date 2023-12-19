Michigan State football lands commitment from OT Payton Stewart

Michigan State is bolstering their 2024 recruiting class, and more importantly, the offensive line in the 2024 class, picking up the commitment of Payton Stewart. Stewart is a 3-star offensive tackle, ranking No. 884 nationally ranked player. He is a native of Kelso, Washington.

Stewart started his recruitment by committing to Northwestern, but opened it back up after Pat Fitzgerald was let go by the university. He then committed to Oregon State and now will be following the staff to East Lansing.

Stewart joins Andrew Brinson, Austin Clay, Justin Denson, Carter Enyard (PWO), Makhi Frazier, Wyatt Hook, Charlton Luniewski, Mercer Luniewski, Nick Marsh, Alessio Milivojevic, Jaylen Thompson, Brand Tullis, Jadyn Walker and Keshawn Williams as members of the Spartans 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire