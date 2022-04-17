Michigan State football lands commitment from CB Eddie Pleasant
Michigan State has been making headlines all weekend as a result of hosting one of the hottest recruiting events of the Spring. Now, the Spartans are in the headlines once again, gaining a commitment from Florida native Eddie Pleasant. MSU’s efforts on the recruiting trail are starting to pay off.
Committed. pic.twitter.com/s8vVCPeSVh
— Eddie Pleasant III ⭐️ (@EddiePleasant3) April 17, 2022
Pleasant is a native of Tampa, Florida, attending Carrollwood Day High School. He is a cornerback that ranks as a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The Spartans beat out the likes of Florida State, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah for Pleasant’s commitment.
