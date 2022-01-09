Michigan State football lands late commitment from 4-star WR

Michigan State and head coach Mel Tucker have made a splash in the recruiting world as the winter semester in East Lansing is set to begin. 4-star wide receiver Germie Bernard has flipped his commitment and is now committed and will be enrolling at Michigan State.

Bernard was a commit and signee to the University of Washington, but after his wide receiver coach that recruited him left for the job at Oregon, Bernard sought to get out of his NLI and explore other options. Bernard is a lifelong teammate and friend of Spartan QB commit Katin Houser, linking the wide receiver to Michigan State after he requested his release from Washington.

Bernard is currently ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 220 overall player in the country as well as the No. 33 wide receiver in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Bernard is a native of Henderson, Nevada, attending Liberty High School. He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds.

This commitment will move the Spartans into the top-20 of several nationally accredited recruiting rankings systems.

