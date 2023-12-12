Michigan State football lands commitment from 2024 RB Makhi Frazier
The first commitment of the Jonathan Smith era has been announced with the Spartans earning the pledge of Makhi Frazier, a running back in the 2024 recruiting class. Frazier is a McKinney (TX) native, attending Texas high school football powerhouse McKinney High School.
The running back ranks as a 3-star prospect according to all recruiting platforms. He was previously committed to Oregon State, but held additional offers from Arkansas, Boise State, Minnesota and Missouri.
Frazier joins Justin Denson, Charlton Luniewski, Mercer Luniewski, Nick Marsh, Jaylen Thompson, Jadyn Walker and Keshawn Williams as members of the Spartans 2024 recruiting class.
