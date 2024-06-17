Michigan State football lands commitment from in-state TE Jayden Savoury

Michigan State is now up to nine commitments in the 2025 recruiting class after their latest addition on Monday. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s tight end Jayden Savoury has made his commitment to stay home and play for MSU.

Savoury, a 6-foot-6, 220 pound TE, is a 3-star prospect that courted interest from over a dozen power conference teams and has major upside.

https://x.com/SavouryJayden/status/1802771259534491922

Savoury joins a recruiting class that features Leo Hannan, Charles White, DiMari Malone, Jace Clarizio, Braylon Collier, Emmett Bork, Drew Nichols and Charles Taplin in the Spartans 2025 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire