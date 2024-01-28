Michigan State football lands commitment from 2024 3-star WR Jaylan Brown

Even though a handful of Michigan State football’s 2024 recruiting class is already enrolled in classes and living on campus, don’t think that the Spartans are done recruiting yet. On Sunday, MSU landed another 2024 commit, 3-star wide receiver Jaylan Brown from Nacogdoches, Texas.

Brown is the No. 108 ranked wide receiver in the 2024 class by 247Sports and their No. 1,486 ranked player overall by their Composite ranking. He had offers from:

East Central

North Texas

Southern University

Washington State

At 6-foot-3, Brown has nice size and could be a diamond in the rough for this recruiting class.

