Michigan State football lands commitment from Ohio WR Braylon Collier

Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class has gotten a boost on Friday, adding a new commit to the class. Braylon Collier has announced his commitment to Michigan State.

Collier is a native Sandusky (OH) and is a 6-foot-1, 180 pound wide receiver that will provide a speedy skill set to MSU’s WR room. He is rated as a 3-star prospect.

The Spartans beat out the likes of Iowa and Iowa State for the commitment of the Ohio wide receiver.

https://x.com/brayloncollier1/status/1799139421327085605?s=46&t=wsijTQ4eyzHYcpF51dS9BA

