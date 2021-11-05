Michigan State football lands commitment from 2022 3-star DE James Schott, was committed to Miami of Ohio

This one took me off guard. James Schott is a 2022 3-star defensive end who committed to Miami of Ohio back in June. On Friday, he announced that he is instead committing to Michigan State football.

Schott plays for Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana and stands at 6’4″, 215-pounds. He is the No. 1,607 ranked player in his class by the 247Sports composite rankings and he is their No. 77 ranked EDGE rusher in the class.

The Spartans were easily the biggest school to offer Schott, so defensive line coach Ron Burton must have seen something on tape that other schools didn’t and they made the move.

After a lot of thought and talk with my family, it comes with great excitement I am committing to Michigan State University. I would like to thank my family @CoachRonBurton @Coach_mtucker. East Lansing!!! Here we come 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YpXsiXupC9 — James Schott 32 (@JamesSchott16) November 5, 2021

Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press

