Michigan State football lands commitment from LS Jack Wentz as PWO

andrew brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football continues to be active this offseason, and on Wednesday, they added a transfer long snapper from Division II West Georgia, Jack Wentz. Wentz announced his commitment on social media.

Wentz had visited MSU back in April, and closed his recruitment a few days later.

“I chose Michigan State because it felt like home as soon as I got on campus on my visit,” Wentz told Spartans Illustrated. “Also, the Spartans have a great and welcoming coaching staff, especially Coach Bengal. MSU also has a winning attitude.”

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire