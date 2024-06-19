Michigan State football lands commitment from LS Jack Wentz as PWO

Michigan State football continues to be active this offseason, and on Wednesday, they added a transfer long snapper from Division II West Georgia, Jack Wentz. Wentz announced his commitment on social media.

Wentz had visited MSU back in April, and closed his recruitment a few days later.

“I chose Michigan State because it felt like home as soon as I got on campus on my visit,” Wentz told Spartans Illustrated. “Also, the Spartans have a great and welcoming coaching staff, especially Coach Bengal. MSU also has a winning attitude.”

I am glad to announce I will be committing to Michigan state University! Thank you @EnnsZoneKicking for helping me through this long journey as well as @SpecialTeamsU for completely changing my snapping abilities ! Let’s work @CoachBegnal @ChadWilt @MSU_Football GO GREEN 💚 pic.twitter.com/b7DXlajrF0 — Jack Carson Wentz 4.5⭐️ LS (@JackWentz15) June 19, 2024

