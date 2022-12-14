Michigan State football lands commitment from 2023 WR Aziah Johnson

Michigan State has picked up the eleventh commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle on Wednesday afternoon. Wide receiver Aziah Johnson has announced that he has made his commitment to the Spartans.

Johnson is a 3-star prospect from Richmond, Virginia, attending Thomas Jefferson High School.

The Spartans beat out North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech for the commitment of the wide receiver.

Johnson joins fellow 2023 commits Bai Jobe, Andrew Depaepe, Jordan Hall, Jalen Thompson, Stanton Ramil, Brennan Parachek, Jayvant Brown, Cole Dellinger, Chance Rucker and Eddie Pleasant.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire