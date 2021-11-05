Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star DE from Indiana

Michigan State football has nabbed a pass rusher for its 2022 recruiting class just hours before he was to compete in his state playoffs.

James Schott, a three-star edge player from Indiana, announced his commitment Friday to the Spartans via Twitter. Schott had reportedly committed to Miami of Ohio in June.

Center Grove Trojans defensive end James Schott (32) yells in excitement after a play Friday, September 3, 2021, at Carmel High School in Carmel. Center Grove Trojans defeated the Carmel Greyhounds, 41-14

"After a lot of thought and talk with my family, it comes with great excitement I am committing to Michigan State University. I would like to thank my family, (coach Ron Burton), (coach Mel Tucker).

"East Lansing!!! Here we come," Schott wrote.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior at Center Grove High School (Greenwood, Indiana) chose MSU over a slew of Mid-American Conference programs including Western Michigan and Central Michigan. Greenwood is about 12 miles south of Indianapolis.

Center Grove has been ranked one of the best football teams in the country, according to the IndyStar. The team has outscored opponents 429-101 this season, per Max Preps, and is scheduled to face Columbus North at 7 p.m. Friday in the Indiana High School Athletic Association state tournament.

He joins an MSU 2022 class that ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 18th in the country, according to 247Sports. In July, another defensive end — Chase Carter, out of Minneapolis — committed to the class.

