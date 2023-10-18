Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star DB Keshawn Williams

Despite trying times in the Michigan State football program, the Spartans coaching staff was able to pick up a new commitment in the 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday. MSU has gained the commitment of Keshawn Williams, a 6-foot-1, 180 pound defensive back from Tennessee.

Attending Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Williams is the teammate and friend of current Michigan State commit Jaylen Thompson. He holds a mid 3-star ranking from On3, but has yet to be ranked by 247Sports or Rivals.

