Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star Orchard Lake St. Mary’s LB Charles White

Michigan State football has landed their second commitment of the 2025 recruiting class. Just five days after securing their first commitment in quarterback Leo Hannan, the Spartans picked up another big recruiting win when 3-star linebacker Charles White announced his pledge to the Spartans.

White is the No. 14 ranked player in the state of Michigan by 247Sports, and their No. 605 ranked player overall in the 2025 class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire